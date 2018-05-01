 BREAKING: ‘Many killed’ as suicide bombers hit Adamawa mosque | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Many people have reportedly lost their lives in suicide attacks in Mubi, a town in Adamawa state.


An official of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Mubi disclosed this  on Tuesday afternoon.

He said the the town recorded two attacks within 10 minutes.

“The first attack happened in a mosque around 1:30pm. People were heading to the mosque for prayers when the suicide bomber struck,” said the official who preferred to be anonymous.

“The second one happened at a market where second-hand items are sold. These attacks happened within 10 minutes.”

The official added that security personnel had cordoned off the scenes of the attack.

More to follow…

