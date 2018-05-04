The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally received former Borno State Governor and its leader, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff to its fold.

The development came a week after Sheriff announced his return to the party following his exit nearly four years ago.





Sheriff, who was received by his political godson and once arch-rival, the state Governor, Kashim Shettima, at a stakeholders meeting in Government House, Maiduguri, on Friday said he has forgiven everybody.





“I have forgiven everybody who has one way or the other wronged me. I bear no grudge against anybody,” said Sheriff, who was governor of the state between 2003 and 2011.