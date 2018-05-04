 BREAKING: Kashim Shettima, Ali Modu Sheriff reconcile as former governor joins APC | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » BREAKING: Kashim Shettima, Ali Modu Sheriff reconcile as former governor joins APC

5:52 PM 0
A+ A-

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally received former Borno State Governor and its leader, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff to its fold.
 

The development came a week after Sheriff announced his return to the party following his exit nearly four years ago.

Sheriff, who was received by his political godson and once arch-rival, the state Governor, Kashim Shettima, at a stakeholders meeting in Government House, Maiduguri, on Friday said he has forgiven everybody.

“I have forgiven everybody who has one way or the other wronged me. I bear no grudge against anybody,” said Sheriff, who was governor of the state between 2003 and 2011.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top