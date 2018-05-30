The Sit-at-home directive by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB in remembrance of the fallen heroes of Biafra and those killed in the struggle for the actualization of Biafra recorded total compliance in Onitsha and Nnewi, as all the markets and shops in the two cities were today under locks and keys.Commercial banks in the two cities, roads and street markets and shops all observed the directives as people stayed back in their homes in observance.All the Federal high ways, especially Onitsha Enugu expressway, from Asaba end of the road to Zik’s roundabout, down to New Motor Spare Parts, Nkpor, and further to former Ogbunike Toll Gate were ghosts of themselves as motorists and people deserted the roads in observance of the IPOB/MASSOB directive.As early as 6am, while returning from Nnewi, Upper Iweka which is known for its busy nature was deserted, even as Newspaper distribution to Owerri and Awka was impossible as vehicles that ferried them were nowhere to be seen throughout Nnewi and Onitsha roads.From the fly over down to Upper Iweka and to the Niger Bridge, vehicles were not seen on the ever busy Onitsha Enugu expressway, even the roads and its adjoining streets were deserted by both motorists and pedestrians, while in some streets in the area, youths turned the roads to football playing fields.Also from Upper Iweka fly over and down to the Niger Bridge, Army and Police patrol vehicles were seen parked at strategic positions, while at Uga Junction to Atani road, men of the Nigerian Navy were seen at their check points.From ever busy Awka road to Old Market road, Court road, Venn road, Ezenwa street, were major commercial and artisan activities go on in Onitsha, commercial and business activities were totally shut down.Bright Street that leads to Onitsha Main Market was cordoned off by Onitsha Main Market security men, as traders in both the street and the market shunned trading activities in observance of the directive.Federal and State Government establishments and offices were all under locks and keys in spite of the directive by the state government to civil servants in the state to report for work.Public and Private Schools in Onitsha were all closed as parents had, even on Tuesday, directed their wards not to go to school while some Secondary School students living in their schools’ dormitories were withdrawn by their parents between Monday and Tuesday.Some businessmen and artisans along Awka road, Oguta road and Old Market road who came out early to open their shops and stores for quick business were disappointed, as no customer came around and they quickly shut their shops to go home to sleep.One of them along the Old Market road who spoke to Vanguard but preferred not to be mentioned, said he didn’t believe people would strictly obey the Sit-at-home directive.However, none of the members of IPOB and MASSOB were seen on the streets of Onitsha and Nnewi and nobody is being molested for walking round the roads and street in Onitsha and Nnewi as at the time of filing this report.