Jonah Jang, former governor of Plateau, has been granted bail by a high court sitting in Jos, the state capital.

The former governor is standing trial for alleged misappropriation of N6.3 billion during his tenure in office.





He was granted bail alongside Yusuf Pam, a former government official in the state.





Jang, who has been in prison for eight days, was freed on Thursday.





The bail was granted on the condition that he presents two sureties in the sum of N100million each.





One of the sureties, the judge said, must be a first class traditional ruler within the jurisdiction. He was also asked to deposit his international passport.





Pam was asked to produce two sureties with N50 million each and to also submit his international passport.





Jang was in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for nine days before his arraignment.





The serving senator and Pam were earlier arraigned on a 12-count charge bothering on diversion of public funds.





The court had earlier struck out corruption charges filed against the senator by the Independent Corruption Practice and other related offensive Commission (ICPC) at the request of the commission.