Gunmen suspected to be assassins have killed an All Progresaives Congress, APC ward chairmanship candidate in Delta State.
The victim, Jeremiah Ogboveta, was until his death, the chairmanship candidate for Jeremi Ward III in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.
NigerianEye gathered that the incident happened on Saturday morning.
More details later.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.