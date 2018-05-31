A federal high court sitting in Kaduna has remanded Ramalan Yero, a former governor of the state, in prison.





Nuhu Wya, a former minister; Abubakar Gaya-Haruna, a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna; and Hamza Ishaq, a former secretary to the Kaduna state government, were also sent to prison.





The court remanded the quartet after they were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday.





They were arraigned over their roles in the disbursement of N750 million campaign fund for the PDP during the 2015 general election.





They had been reporting to the Kaduna zonal office of the EFCC for the past two months in line with the procedure for investigations.





On Wednesday, the commission detained them ahead of the arraignment.





“The case is coming up tomorrow; so I can confirm to you that the former governor is here with us and he will be arraigned at the courts with the three others,” an EFCC source revealed.