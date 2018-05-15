Nigeria’s anti-corruption body, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), on Tuesday, May 15, discharged a Supreme Court judge, Sylvester Nguta, who was earlier accused and slammed with charges of non-declaration of his assets.At the time of this report, details of the ruling of the CCT were still sketchy.Justice Ngwuta had faced issues with the federal government for many months.On Tuesday, May 16, it was reported that the federal government amended the corruption charges it preferred against Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, before a Federal High Court in Abuja.The report stated that three amendments have now been done to the charges originally filed in December 2016.According to the report, shortly after the lead prosecuting counsel, Olufemi Fatunde, announced the latest development to the court, the amended charges were read to the defendant, who pleaded not guilty to all the 13 counts.