The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria has again retained interest rate at 14 percent, the country’s highest in 10 years.

The committee has maintained this decision for two consecutive years.





Announcing the committee’s decision on Tuesday, Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, said the committee reached the decision on the consideration to await more clarity on economic activities.





In May 2016, the committee hiked interest rates to combat rising inflation at that time.



