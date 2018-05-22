President Muhammadu Buhari says a former president has questions to answer over the $16 billion power project.





Buhari said this on Tuesday when he hosted the Buhari Support Organisation led by Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service.





Although he did not mention the name of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Buhari asked “where was the power after a former president claimed to have spent $16 billion on the project?”









Two years ago, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) urged Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria, to appoint an independent counsel to investigate allegations of corruption in the spending of $16 billion on electricity by Obasanjo’s government. In 2008, the house of representatives had described $16 billion spent on power by Obasanjo’s government as colossal waste, blaming it on “poor budget planning and a lack of proper oversight by relevant bodies.





