 BREAKING: Buhari hints at probing Obasanjo | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » BREAKING: Buhari hints at probing Obasanjo

3:39 PM 0
A+ A-

President Muhammadu Buhari says a former president has questions to answer over the $16 billion power project.



Buhari said this on Tuesday when he hosted the Buhari Support Organisation led by Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Although he did not mention the name of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Buhari asked “where was the power after a former president claimed to have spent $16 billion on the project?”

In 2008, the house of representatives had described $16 billion spent on power by Obasanjo’s government as colossal waste, blaming it on “poor budget planning and a lack of proper oversight by relevant bodies.

Two years ago, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) urged Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria, to appoint an independent counsel to investigate allegations of corruption in the spending of $16 billion on electricity by Obasanjo’s government.

More to follow…

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top