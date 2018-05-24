President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Inspector - General of Police, Musiliu Smith, as Chairman of the Police Service Commission.
Smith is to succeed former IGP , Mike Okiro.
Buhari also appointed five others as members of the PSC.
President of the Senate , Bukola Saraki, read Buhari ’ s letter seeking legislative confirmation of the appointment as well as members of the commission.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.