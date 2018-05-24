 BREAKING: Buhari appoints Smith as Police Service Commission chairman | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » » BREAKING: Buhari appoints Smith as Police Service Commission chairman

11:39 AM 0 ,
A+ A-


President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Inspector - General of Police, Musiliu Smith, as Chairman of the Police Service Commission.


Smith is to succeed former IGP , Mike Okiro.

Buhari also appointed five others as members of the PSC.

President of the Senate , Bukola Saraki, read Buhari ’ s letter seeking legislative confirmation of the appointment as well as members of the commission.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top