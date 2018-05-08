The All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled another governorship primary election in Ekiti state for Friday.

The primary election which held on Saturday ended on an inconclusive note as agents who said the process had been manipulated disrupted the exercise.





They smashed ballot boxes and prevented delegates from voting.





Only delegates from four local out of the 16 local government areas of the state had voted when violence broke out.





Thirty-three aspirants partook in the botched exercise.





Kayode Fayemi, minister of mines and steel, who is one of the aspirants seeking the APC ticket for the July 14 election, had some “desperate elements” for the crisis.





He alleged that Babafemi Ojudu, an adviser of President Muhammadu Buhari, and Bimbo Daramola, a former house of representatives member, contributed to the poor outcome of the exercise which was going in his favour.





Both Ojudu and Daramola are aspirants in the party.

Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the party, disclosed this to reporters in Abuja on Tuesday.