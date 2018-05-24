Pandemonium enveloped the Gombe State House of Assembly, on Thursday during an attempt to impeach the Minority Leader, Ahmed Usman Haruna.

file photo

It was gathered that efforts to impeach the Minority Leader failed after a physical confrontation among members which resulted in the whisking away of the House Mace, its symbol of authority.





A member against the impeachment overpowered the Sergeant-at-arms of the House, resulting in the snatching of the mace from the chambers of the House.









The Police in the premises of the House could not stop the member from taking away the mace.





The car carrying the mace was not still found even as police chased and fired gunshot at it.





The Police, however, returned without the Mace.









The Speaker of the House, Honourable Abubakar Nasiru Nono, the State Police Commissioner, Shina Tairu Olukolu, however, told newsmen in the State that he had not been briefed on the matter and therefore declined comments until he has been briefed.