Former actress Meghan Markle arrived St. George's Chapel to wed Prince Harry in a lovely white dress by Givenchy.

The simple gown from Givenchy's creative director Claire Waight Keller has elicited reactions from social media users.





People are divided on their opinion of the dress. Some feel the dress is elegant while others say it is a bit too basic.





Some people explained that it is an expectation that Meghan's wedding dress shouldn't upstage what Kate Middleton, the future queen, wore for her own wedding, hence the simple wedding dress Meghan chose.





