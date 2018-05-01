The apex socio-political body of the Igbos, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Monday said the bomb attack on the country home of its leader, Chief Nnia Nwodo, would not stop it from campaigning for the restructuring of the country.Nwodo’s house at Ukehe, in Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, was on Sunday attacked with an improvised explosive device, which destroyed parts of the building.However, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has vowed that the attack would not derail its demand for the restructuring of the country.Reacting to the attack on Nwodo’s house, Ohanaeze, in a statement by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu, noted that, rather than discourage it from pushing for restructuring, the incident would reinvigorate its insistence on the agenda.“The bombing of the home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, by the enemies of progress will not in any way deter Ohanaeze Ndigbo from the pursuit of the restructuring of Nigeria.“The incident will rather reinvigorate the President-General and the entire National Executive Council of the apex Igbo body to redouble their efforts and sync with other progressives in other parts of the country to achieve the goal of restructuring Nigeria and ensuring justice, equity and fair play in our country.“Ohanaeze Ndigbo would not relent in its effort to ensure that Ndigbo get their fair deal in the Nigerian project and no amount of intimidation and callous display of terrorism will make it shirk its divine responsibility,” the statement said.The Enugu State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Monday paid a solidarity visit to Nwodo over the bomb attack.The Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, who led the delegation, described the explosion as “an attempt on Nwodo’s life.”Responding, Nwodo thanked the Enugu State Ohanaeze delegation for the solidarity visit, which he said had emboldened him “as it was a sign of acceptability and support.”Meanwhile, the police in Enugu, on Monday said they were on the trail of those behind the attack.The Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, told one of our correspondents that those behind the attacks would soon be arrested.“We are on their trail, they will be apprehended very soon,” the police spokesman said in response to enquiries by one of our correspondents.The Leaders of Southern and Middle Belt Forum has call on the Federal Government and security agencies to investigate the bombing of Nwodo’s house.The spokesman for the forum, Yinka Odumakin, in an email statement on Monday, said the group was worried about the intensification of terrorism in the country.