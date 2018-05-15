A former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the People’s Democratic Party, Olabode George, on Monday said he was extremely pained by the death of his first son, Dipo.





George disclosed this when the National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, led other members of the National Working Committee to George’s residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, on a condolence visit.





Recall that Dipo died on Thursday after a protracted illness in a Lagos hospital at the age of 42.





George said he and other family members were devastated, not only because the deceased was his first son, but also because he was a good child.





He said Dipo was a child that any father would be proud of because of his accomplishments and good ways.





“He was such a good person who was free with everyone and interacted with people.





“Dipo carved a niche for himself with his enviable accomplishments. He was passionate about the country and he constantly shared his thoughts about national issues.





“He was a child every father would be proud of. His demise is painful,” the bereaved father said.





George, however, admitted that as sad as the family felt about the deceased, there was nothing they could do about the loss.





“We would try, albeit hard, to move on after the unfortunate incident.





“We trust in God to grant our deceased son peaceful repose.” He added.