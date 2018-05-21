Controversial male Barbie and cross dresser Bobrisky, has finally shot himself in the leg because he tried to play with the intelligence of Nigerians and as a result, he got played!!!

Nigerian self-acclaimed male Barbie, Bobrisky has come under attack after he stole a U.S Senator, photo as his bae’s photo, which he shared on social media for his sham wedding introduction.





The male barbie had taken to social media to share the timeline of events of his so called wedding, he claimed that his wedding introduction was yesterday, his engagement would hold next month while the white wedding will be held in Atlanta, USA.





Bobrisky took a lot of people for a ride yesterday, claiming he was getting married and even flaunting bridal dress-up and second dress for his bridal appearance.





A lot of people fell for it and bought the story! – we found the original photo of the man Bobrisky posted up yesterday and it was photo of an American Senator, Eddie Melton.





See the original photo below:





and here’s the concealed photo bobrisky posted;





See any similarities ?





The man on the photo however is Eddie Melton, a United states senator from Indianapolis.





Eddie Melton was elected as State Senator for Indiana’s 3rd District on November 8, 2016. Melton serves as the Ranking Minority Member on the Senate Education Committee and the Natural Resources Committee.









Bobrisky wrote this about his boo ;





“He is my sugar, my baby, my heartbeat, my prince, my love, my moon, my everything……. i love u bae”





Realising he can't take Nigerians for fools and that his lie has been detected, he quickly came out clean to reveal that the pictures of him in traditional attire were not for any wedding introduction but for a wedding photo shoot



