The Biafra Zionists Federation, BZF, on Wednesday asked all indigenes of the defunct Biafra to return home on May 30th, 2018.

This coincides with the date late Biafra Warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu had declared a Republic of Biafra decades ago.





Addressing a press conference in Enugu, self-acclaimed President of the Biafra Zionists, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka boasted that his group would be at the Enugu Government House on the said day to raise the Biafra flag.





He gave the police a 48-hour ultimatum to release the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ibeto Group, Dr. Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto.





He said failure to do so would attract severe consequences.





Onwuka boasted that “from the 30th of May, Nigeria’s political activities will be banned in Biafra land. There will also be no more observance of Muslim festivities and holidays in Biafraland. No more Islamic calendars in Biafra land. Holidays for Muslim calendar should be for Muslims, Biafra is not a Muslim country.





“If they want to arrest me, I’m not afraid. I’m not calling on anybody to bring gun, our weapon is American diplomacy.





“So, I’m calling on Biafrans all over the world to return home come May 30; I’m not asking them to come with gun; our weapon, our gun will be America’s diplomatic support for Biafra’s independence.





“It is going to be at the Enugu Government House; Biafra will raise its flag there. It will not be in the secret, everybody will see it.





“I’m making appeal to our people wherever they are to return home, I will not force anybody to come back home but they should heed this call, America is already behind us. Wherever Biafrans are in the world, we are calling on them to return home on May 30th, 2018.”





On the Chairman of Ibeto Group, the Zionists leader said, “It was only last Sunday that I learnt of his arrest and consequently, I am giving order that Ibeto, I want him released within the next 48 hours.





“His only offence has to do with the Nkalagu Cement, which they want to take over from Igbo people. He must be released immediately; else, the consequences will be drastic.





“Secondly, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is being intimidated; that should stop immediately, nothing must happen to him. Those collecting signatures for his recall must be very careful.”





Recall that Onwuka had few months ago formed a cabinet, where he named the likes of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo- Central Bank of Biafra, CBB; Mrs. Aruma Oteh- finance minister; Ohanaeze President, Chief Nnia Nwodo- Ambassador to US; Prof. Jerry Gana- transport; Labaran Maku- aviation, among others.