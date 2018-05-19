Ahead of the May 22 celebration of the rededication of Biafra, the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign States of Biafra, MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike faction, has declared that there will be free movement of persons and businesses across the old Eastern region.The group stated that schools, markets , banks and other business centres would be open throughout the celebration, stressing that MASSOB cannot be seen inflicting suffering on the same people it is seeking to liberate from bondage .In an interview with Sunday Vanguard in Aba, MASSOB Leader, Abia South zone, Mr.Fred Onyenaucheya, explained that May 22 is celebrated annually as the date on which the Biafra was rededicated by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, at 175 Faulks road, Aba, on May 22, 2000 and urged Biafra people to come out en mass and rejoice.He disclosed that some foreign delegations from Biafra friendly nations have started arriving to monitor the celebrations, and described the development as a sign that the struggle to actualize an independent state of Biafra is on course.Onyenaucheya stated that the event which would hold simultaneously in the 11 states of the old Eastern region will feature dances, march past, concert and competition in some sporting events.“We are celebrating the rededication of Biafra on May 22 in the old Eastern region. Our leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike rededicated Biafra on May 22, 2000, at 175 Faulks road, Aba. Before, then nobody dared to mention the word, Biafra. It is an annual event where we march round the town and make merry on the basis that the actualization of Biafra is at hand.From Asaba to Owerri to Ikom , Uyo, Aba, Yenagoa and Port Harcourt, it will be celebrations on May 22.“During the celebration, business centres will be open. There will be free movement of persons. No closure of school, market or any business centre. People are free to go about their normal duties without fear of molestation. MASSOB urges the Biafra people to come out en mass and celebrate the rededicate of new Biafra. It is a day we have set out to celebrate our freedom because the actualization of an independent state of Biafra is at hand.”