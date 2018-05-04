Justice I. A. Tyonyiman of Makurdi High Court, yesterday granted an ex parte motion brought before it by the Benue government against the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and others over the killings in the state.





In the suit against Abdullahi Bello Bodejo; Huseini Yusuf Bosso; Saleh Alhasan; Alhaji Lagogi; Mallam Mumini Abdullahi; Mohammed Adamu and Ibrahim Sule; the government is seeking a redress pursuant to Section 185 (b) of the Criminal Procedure Code Cap 51 Laws of Benue State 2004.





Counsel to the plaintiff, Mr. Andrew Wombo, said the accused were being charged on eight counts, including mischief by fire, conspiracy, grievous hurt, arson, attempted murder, murder, among others.





Addressing newsmen shortly after the sitting, Wombo said they had instituted the criminal case against the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kauttal Hore and some herdsmen for “instigating the murder of innocent citizens of the state between December 31, 2017 and January 1, this year in Guma and Logo local government areas.”





He continued “We are here in court to institute a criminal case against the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kauttal Hore and some Fulani herdsmen who instigated attacks on innocent civilians between December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018 in Guma and Logo local government areas of Benue State.





“The court, presided over by Justice I. A. Tyonyiman, granted our application to charge them to court. By tomorrow, we will charge them to court. We are seeking for their conviction if they are found guilty. We are going to serve them with the charge and they will have to come to court to defend themselves.”