Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina, 21, has finally admitted she had s3x with eventual winner, Miracle, 23, several times during the reality show.
Nina made these revelations in an interview with DelphinatorTV.
“We had sex several times, yes. But it was just us being humans. Miracle and I had feelings for each other. We still have.
“The human part of us showed. We couldn’t hide it or pretend.
“So that was us being us, living our lives,” she said,
Nina has been under fire since she left the house, for apparently abandoning her boyfriend after returning to the country after the show.
In an interview with Toolz of Beat FM last Friday, she revealed that she has not spoken with Collins since she came back to Nigeria.
