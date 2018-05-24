Bauchi State Deputy Governor Nuhu Gidado has resigned.In his resignation letter to Governor Mohammed Abubakar last night, Gidado said he left because of “waning enthusiasm for the job,” according to a report monitored on television.He said he planned to serve for only one term but decided to quit before end of tenureHe thanked the governor and the Bauchi people for “the privilege to serve.”Gidado, 59, holds a degree in Building Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University.Gidado ventured into partisan politics in 2011 and contested for governor on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) before he teamed up with Abubakar on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.