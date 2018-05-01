Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar on Tuesday declared that the state will not afford to pay the proposed monthly minimum wage of sixty-six thousand and five hundred Naira (N66, 500) to its workers.But was quick to add “unless the federal allocation to state increases, as demanded by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on behalf of the state workers.Abubakar disclosed this at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi where workers from all segments of the economy in the state gathered to mark the 2018 Workers’ Day, a global event celebrated yearly.Abubakar, who has in the past two workers Day identified with the state workforce and others informed that the state generates little revenue noted that “unless there is an upward review of the monthly allocation from the Federal Government Bauchi State cannot meet the demand for an increase of salary of workers”.And appealed to NLC to call for the upward review of monthly allocation, not only to Bauchi State alone, but to all states of the federation.“In everything we do, let us face reality, the salary bill of Bauchi state currently is about N5.2 billion for Local government, teachers and civil servants and it is growing”.“We go to Abuja, we get at most N 8 billion monthly and, by the time we take N5.2billion,salary,not much is left to take care of other things like feeding of school children, pumping of water, payment of power supplied, construction of roads, the running of hospitals, and others”Adding he said “if you think the resources of Bauchi State government will be able to pay N66,500 per month, so be it. If you take your calculator and you do the calculations and you think the resources of Bauchi state government cannot pay this minimum wage, then we need your help”If it is health, it is state and local government agriculture; it is state and local government. So for God’s sake, the time has come for you to start agitating for a review of revenue allocation to the state that is the only way that States can be able to pay this minimum wage.“Please, workers of Bauchi State, assist us agitate for a review of the revenue allocation.”But was not happy that three years into the life of his regime, NLC has not too given him accurate figure of pension and gratuity figures which was N15.5billiom and just when he was about paying, another bill of M26.3billiom was also brought to him for payment.According to him, unless the Labour corrects figure I cannot can begin to pay. Just as he added that at least one civil servant retires Dalit from the service thereby increasing the number of pensioners, while the bill remain unpaid the state government’s embargo on employment.Earlier, the Bauchi state Chair, NLC, Hashimu Gital had said “civil servants in the state have being enjoying cordial relationship with the government.He also appealed to workers to ensure they cooperate and support the government by adding value to the system.