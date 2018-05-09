Barcelona have informed Atletico Madrid, that they are ready to pay Antoine Griezmann’s 100 million euros release clause.Cadena Cope radio station announced on Tuesday that “Barcelona have told Atletico Madrid they are going to pay Antonie Griezmann’s get out clause. And Atletico know the player will be leaving at the end of the season.”The uncertainty over the 27-year-old’s future could not have come at a worse time for Atletico, as they prepare for next week’s Europa League final against Marseille.Earlier in the day, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo, refused to clarify Griezmann’s future, after rumours surfaced that he had met with the player to persuade him to stay.“I can tell you one thing: Antoine Griezmann is an Atletico Madrid player as of today.“I cannot tell you anything else because I do not know anything else,” Cerezo said.