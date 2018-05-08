Tunde Bakare, senior pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, has warned President Muhammadu not to allow “the cabal” make a mess of his administration.





In an interviewith Channels TV, the pastor said Buhari has allowed himself to be misguided by certain members of the political class who have restricted him from taking decisive action on national issues.





“If a seventy something year old man is saying ‘there are people that are teleguiding me’, he will have himself to blame at the end of the day because nobody voted for the cabal and nobody trusted the cabal,” he said.





“I do not know who that strong cabal is… but if someone truly has the interest of this nation in his heart like he has claimed a number of times, then some of the misgivings should have been corrected. If there is any cabal there, then he has lost his power.





“So if you (Buhari) allow the cabal make a mess of this administration and this government, at the end of the day, the buck ends on his table.”





Bakare criticised a number of issues including how long it took for the presidency to remove the secretary general of the federation and the open fights between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS), saying he could not understand it.





Commenting on government’s battle against corruption since 2015, Bakare said it has mostly been selective.





“All I hear today is, corruption is fighting back. It’s a thing of deep concern for me that up till this hour, almost three years after- except the likes of Dasuki who have been detained for whatever reasons- I’ve not seen any serious conviction,” he said.





“I’ve seen pat on the back, via return some and live on the rest, and I’ve seen sensationalism. If we turn the searchlight into the body politic in Nigeria, it would not be absolutely out of place to say that the synonym, veiled synonym for politics in Nigeria is banditry, regardless of who is in power.





“If you look at key governmental officials- some of them, not all of them- they make President Buhari look like he’s in office, he’s not in power.”