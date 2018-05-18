Newly-crowned Europa League champions, Atletico Madrid, have released a 22-man squad for their friendly game against Nigeria in Uyo on May 22.Coach Diego Simeone who will lead the squad, picked 11 players from the squad that won the Europa League with a 3-0 win over Olympique Marseille on Wednesday night.Highly-rated goalkeeper Jan Oblak is the most notable name in the list.Players who are involved with their various national teams in preparations for the 2018 World Cup, have been excluded from the squad.Full List:Jan OblakTorres Sans Fernando JoseFelipe LuizTorres Belen Juan FranciscoAngel Martin CorreaVictor PerezThomas PateyWilfredo WernerKevin GameiroMontoro Rodriguez AntonioRoberto Olabe Del ArcoDos Santos Ferreira MiguelConde Alcolado Diego JoseGonzalez Testoni SergioMoreno Fernadez JuanMunoz Obejero Carlos IsaacSchiappacasse Oliva Nicolas JavierAguero Nunez Juan CruzArona SaneCoach: Diego Pablo Gonzalez Simeone.