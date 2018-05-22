Atletico Madrid on Tuesday defeated Nigeria 3-2 in a friendly played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.The coach Diego Simeon side came from behind to win the match despite Super Eagles B team took the lead through Kelechi Nwakali’s goal at the 32 minutes of the encounter.The newly-crowned Europa League champions quickly leveled through Angel Correa just two minutes after.Coach Salisu Yusuf’s men almost restored their lead before half time, but substitute Destiny Ashadi missed an open net after great work by Samad.Fernando Torres came off the bench to head Atletico Madrid in front in the second half, before Usman Mohammed equalized for the hosts with a brilliant solo effort.Borja Garces netted the winner for the LaLiga side with five minutes left.