The former Argentine player will land at the Abuja International Airport with a 23-man squad for Tuesday’s friendly match against the Super Eagles’ team.Felipe Luiz, Torres Belen Juan Francisco, Angel Martin Correa, Victor Perez and Thomas Patey are some of the players expected for the game at the Akwa Ibom Stadium, Uyo.Highly rated goalkeeper Jan Oblak is also expected to be in the squad after his superlative performance in theIR 3-0 Europa League victory over French side Olympique Marseille last Wednesday.Atletico have enjoyed an impressive season, finishing second above local rivals Real Madrid and behind Barcelona in the Spanish LaLiga.