According to, the five storey building is located on Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent at the intersection of Wuse and Maitama areas of the Federal Capital Territory.Multiple sources familiar with the development said serious action on Atiku’s presidential ambition should be expected once the Ramadan is over.Sources also said Atiku’s supporters are currently holding informal but high-powered meetings in Dubai and Saudi Arabia on how to actualize his ambition.Atiku hopes to seek the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).His supporters are said to be preparing for the kick-off of a massive mobilization and campaign by the end of next month.Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mr. Paul Ibe, when contacted said he had no information about the building in question.“Where I am operating from now is the Atiku Media Office; eventually, we would have to get a building for that (campaign) purpose but I am not yet aware of any in the place that you described,” Ibe stated.