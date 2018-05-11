Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has insisted that the North was not opposed to the idea of restructuring.





The Waziri of Adamawa, while speaking at an event in Shagamu, Ogun State, said restructuring Nigeria will take the country to greater heights.





Abubakar said he has been able to convince Northern leaders on the need to restructure the country.





The Presidential aspirant said, “I have engaged consultants to work on the issue of restructuring and ensure that no part of the country is cheated with restructuring.





“The North is not opposed to restructuring. For instance, our government passed a law when I was the Vice President of the country that all children must be educated to secondary school.





“With restructuring, states and local governments would be compelled to ensure this is done. It will not be the responsibility of the Federal Government then.





“I will sit with the state governments and members of the National Assembly on the need to work on our constitution to ensure proper distribution of wealth in the country.





“I am a product of the First Republic and I had free education, and my local government sponsored my primary and secondary education.”





On Agriculture, the former Vice President noted that Nigeria needed a dual system, where the country would combine subsistence farming with commercial farming.





He said, “Our agriculture has been on subsistence level through small scale farming. The highest potential we recorded in the country was during the First Republic, when we had subsistence and commercial farming.





“Unless we do commercial farming, we will not be successful in food production. Commercial farming would lead to surplus in food production that would help us in having enough and export agricultural products.”