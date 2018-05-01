Two dozen people were killed in suicide bomb attacks at a mosque and market in the northeastern Nigerian town of Mubi on Tuesday, police told AFP giving a provisional toll, but others gave a higher figure.“For now (the death toll) is 24,” said Adamawa state police spokesman Othman Abubakar. However, rescue worker Sani Kakale said: “In my presence, 42 dead bodies were taken to hospital and 68 injured.”More details shortly