Miracle Igbokwe, winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’, has revealed how he intends to spend his N25 million prize money.

The pilot made the disclosure on Monday at a press briefing in Lagos.





Miracle, who also won N20m worth of gifts among other things, said he will use part of the money to embark on a training to get his licence as a commercial pilot.





“I just finished my private pilot licence training and was planning to do the commercial pilot licence training but I was having issues with funds,” said the reality TV star.





“Now, God has blessed me with funds, so, obviously, I will go for the CPL training.





Miracle said he will invest heavily in agriculture, and also noted that his ultimate goal in life is to become a billionaire.