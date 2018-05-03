Barely 24 hours after troops of the Nigerian Army arrested a notorious herdsman said to be the brain behind most killings in Benue state, another herdsman has been nabbed by soldiers.According to Army authorities, troops of 72 Special Forces Battalion deployed in operation Mesa while on patrol at Adagu village in Guma LGA of Benue state, arrested one militia herdsman, Idi Gemu.Items recovered from him include one AK 47 rifle with 3 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.The Army said efforts are on to arrest other members of the group who fled the area following the superior firepower of the troops during a shootout.“Members of the public are once again reminded to report any suspicious activities to security agents”, a statement signed by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director, Army Public Relations said.