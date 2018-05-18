Members of the Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, yesterday stated that no amount of intimidation or arrests of members by the Nigerian army would deter them from celebrating this year’s Biafra anniversary and hoisting of Biafran flag in major cities across Biafra land on May 22, this year.BIM said it is no longer hidden that the Federal Government of Nigeria had already begun the use of military to arrest their members and hand them over to men of the Department of State Service, DSS, in Anambra state where such arrested members are currently being detained in an under ground cell, without givimg their wives access to give them food.Leader and founder of BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike who disclosed this yesterday in a press statement issued on his behalf, by BIM’s Director of Information, Chris Mocha, said an army officer attached to the Onitsha military cantonment had revealed to him in a telephone chat that the Defence Headquarters, DHQ has issued an order not to allow Biafran flag to be hoisted in any part of Igbo land on May 22 or any other day.