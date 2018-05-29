Members of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), have claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will lose 12 states and about four million votes, if they leave the ruling party.

According to ThisDay, they stated this when they met the vice-president Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.





Some of the ministers were invited to the meeting, including the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh and his counterpart in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonaya Onu.





The meeting was reportedly cordial and Osinbajo spoke convincingly with the aggrieved faction.





According to the source, “The vice-president agreed that among those of them gathered, they represented 12 states, amounting to four million votes, and it was clear that without those gathered, the party cannot win in those states.”