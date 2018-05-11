The All Progressive Congress, APC, has spoken on the fusion of former Nigeria president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Thursday.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi in a statement to newsmen welcomed the news of the fusion of the CNM and the ADC.





Abdullahi boasting with his party, said the ADC was not a threat come 2019, as Nigerians still believed in the APC.





He said, “We are in a multi-party democracy and the coming together by political parties should not be considered a threat.





“In fact, the more the merrier, we do not see this as a threat at all.





“We are confident that Nigerians still believe in our party they are seeing the changes we are bringing on board.





“The Nigerian people will decide which party among the very many they will give their mandate to when the time comes.”