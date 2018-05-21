The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has replied the state governor, Nyesom Wike over his claim that the federal government was planning to assassinate him.





The governor, who made the revelation during the third year anniversary thanksgiving service of the Wike administration at Living Faith Church in D-Line, Port Harcourt, said that the plot will fail, because God will continue to defend him.





According to Wike, “Intelligence report available to us as at this morning indicate that they are plotting to assassinate me in a crowd and claim it was accidental discharge “.





“The level of conspiracy against Rivers State is unfortunate. Instead of focusing on governance, they focus on how to assassinate me or frame me up”.





“I am not afraid of my residence being searched by the Police, but I know their evil intention”, he said.





Reacting, however, the Rivers State APC Publicity Secretary, Chris Finebone, said the governor was up to create mischief, hence his false alarm.





He said, “The governor is doing what he knows best, that is to raise baseless allegations whenever he is up to some mischief.

“Whenever he is up to some mischief, he raises wild allegations in another direction to divert attention from whatever sinister thing he is about to do until he finishes with it in the hope that people will not follow up. That is exactly what informs this statement being credited to him now.”