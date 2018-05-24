The national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has proposed June 23 as date for the convention.

Abubakar Badaru, governor of Jigawa and chairman of the national convention committee, disclosed this on Wednesday while inaugurating 12 sub-committees comprising 240 members, for the convention.





Badaru, however, said the party’s national leadership would need to approve the date.





The committees are media, finance, accreditation, security, transport and logistics, welfare and accommodation, screening appeal, venue and protocol, and medicals.





“It was suggested today that we should have the convention on June 23, but we will have to discuss it with the party´s national secretariat to confirm the date,” he said.





The committee chairman said though the party had challenges in some states arising from its just-concluded ward, local government and state congresses, such challenges were surmountable.





According to him, the identified challenges will be resolved before the convention date.





He added that sale of forms to aspirants that want to contest for any of the party’s national executive offices would commence on Tuesday.





He denied that the party would spend N6 billion on the convention. He said it would cost less.





“I’m very sure that it is far less than that; tomorrow, we are getting all the budgets from the sub-committees, but I can assure you that it’s far less,” he said.





“Knowing me and what I stand for, you will know that it will be the cheapest convention ever.”





Badaru added the money for the convention would be raised from donations from party members.