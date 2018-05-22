A presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress,APC, Chief Charles Udeogaranya has urged his party to bring a positive change at the presidential level.Speaking with newsmen yesterday, he said: “While I congratulate my fellow party men and women in conducting the party’s ongoing nationwide elective congress, it is still not yet uhuru as the outcome is far from superlative performance but a good democratic step.“I also congratulate our emerging delegates and advise them to be mindful of the leadership role they are going to play during our party, APC upcoming presidential primary.“In choosing our presidential flagbearer, my co-contestant, President Muhamadu Buhari is a good man, but not the best of options as our presidential flag bearer, because Nigeria needs more than a good man to have her problems solved in the fastest possible time. Instead, I am the real change and the best option at the presidential level that our party, APC and Nigeria need.”According to him, “the times we are living in demands for citizens with a new orientation of skills, versatility in problem-solving knowledge, hunters of talents, producers of mental labour products and merchants of intellect to take leadership responsibilities.“In this age of technology, nothing compares to Charles Udo Udeogaranya presidency for Nigeria and Africa, because my presidency foundation is solidly built in empowering citizens through active economic participation and that’s why I believe that money in the hands of government is unproductive and that government in business is bad business.”