The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has accused the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State of plotting to disrupt the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party holding on Tuesday.The governor said the opposition party in the state hatched the plot to create an impression that violence was common among political parties in the state.Fayose stated this in a statement he issued on the aborted governorship primary of the APC held on Saturday.He said, “Another worrisome development is the information at my disposal that the APC is plotting to sponsor thugs to disrupt the PDP primary election scheduled for Tuesday, May 8, 2018, so as to create the impression that violence is common to all political parties.“I, therefore, call on security agencies to act decisively to nip this sinister plan in the bud. The police should not shy away from its responsibilities. Ekiti was adjudged by the police as the most peaceful State in Nigeria, it must remain so.“In the last three years, our State has been peaceful and never witnessed any sponsored political violence or killing until this APC’s desperation sets in.“I also call on Nigerians, as well as the international community to focus their attention on Ekiti State from now on. Ekiti people must be allowed to choose their next governor under a free and fair atmosphere.”But in reaction, the state Chairman of APC described the allegation raised by Fayose as laughable.