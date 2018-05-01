The Imo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari to run for a second term.





The APC also passed a vote of confidence on the state governor, Rochas Okorocha.





The Communiqué containing both the endorsement of Buhari and the vote of confidence on Okorocha was signed by the state Chairman of the Party, Dr. Hillary Eke and the Secretary, Ireagwu Obioma, with the 27 Local Government Chairmen of the Party.





According to Imo APC, the influx into the party by eminent Nigerians and the phenomenal growth of the party showed how well the party is doing and also the administrations under its control at all levels.





Part of the communiqué reads, “The entire APC structure in Imo State affirms implicit support to the endorsement of Mr. President’s second term in office by the 24 Governors of APC extraction.





“We wholeheartedly align with this progressive agenda as it is the only way to sustain the gains of credible and transparent governance which have been the hallmark of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration especially in sustaining the fight to restore the integrity of the country by lifting her from the cesspool of corruption.





“We commend the visionary and dynamic leadership provided by His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha, OON which has continued to drown the opposition in Imo State. We commend the State Chairman, Dr. Hilary Eke and his team for their support to His Excellency in his drive to position the South-East geo-political zone in the front burner of national politics. We retain implicit confidence in them.





“All APC faithful are hereby enjoined to mobilize massively to ensure successful Congress for the continued progress of our great Party.





“All party faithful and indeed all Imolites are to ensure maximum mobilization of the grassroots to produce a resounding victory for APC at the forthcoming Local Government elections scheduled to hold in July, 2018.”