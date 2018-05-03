The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State on Wednesday held its first State Executive Council meeting after several months.

It was gathered that the APC SEC meeting was held ahead of the State Party Congress scheduled for this weekend.





However, the meeting was not void of controversies as some leaders of the APC led by Senator Magnus Abe walked out.





The Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Abe walked out with his supporters to hold a media conference at his Governorship campaign office in Port Harcourt where he claimed that those at the meeting were not members of APC SEC.





He said the meeting was already flawed, just as he expressed worry that the APC state congress may not be free and fair.





Senator Abe advised the party not to take actions that will interfere with the process of electing credible people into the State Executive Council.





“The meeting had a few challenges in my view because the State Executive Committee of the party is a constitutional body provided for in the APC Constitution, but as we observed at the meeting, most of those who turned up for the meeting were not members of the State Executive Committee.





“A lot of them were rather co-opted into the Committee this afternoon by means that were far from clear to us. Several members of the Committee expressed misgivings on that note.





“We have not heard from the State Chairman of the party and the State Working Committee as to how that will be done with respect to some of the concerns that have been expressed and some of the actions that have been taken.





“We have had cause to advise the party against trying to take any action that is likely to interfere with the ability of members to elect people of their choice to manage the affairs of the party.





“The things that have gone on in the state over the past couple of weeks have already giving members of this party very serious concerns about the transparency of the management of the process that is forthcoming.





“As you can see, members of the party all across the state are mobilized and ready for the congresses but it has to be a congress where the actual result as determined by the people on the field is what will be reflected in the records of the party”, Abe said.