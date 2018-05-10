Support for Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to become the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is growing by the day.





The new supporter is no less a person than Senator Shehu Sani who posted on his facebook that Oshiomhole is the best man to reposition the party.





Senator also castigated the incumbent chairman of the party and his lieutenants as captains who have lost both control and confidence.





”Comrade Oshiomole is the best man to reposition the party, end its civil war, Cold War, internal disorder, anomie, morass and paralysis. The party is presently led by captains who have lost both control and confidence and Referees and Linesmen whose whistle and flags are not respected by the players. I wish the comrade the best of luck,” Senator Sani tweeted on Thursday.