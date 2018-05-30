Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says there is no basis to compare the All Progressives Congres (APC) with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Osinbajo said the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government must be doing well for it to be compared to the PDP which spent 16 years in power.





The vice-president said this on Tuesday at the Democracy Day dinner at the presidential villa.





Osinbajo also said he never knew he would get into politics because of the baggage that comes with it.





Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, said as the administration steps into its fourth year in office, Nigerians should expect good things to happen.





“As we go into the fourth lap of this administration, good things are about to happen,” he said.





According to the SGF, the democracy lecture delivered by Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, on Monday, will be discussed for a long time.





He said: “The truth Prof. Jega spoke at the lecture will be discussed for a long time.





“He spoke to all divide, executive, judiciary and legislature. I believe it is high time we tell ourselves the truth if we must experience the desired change.”