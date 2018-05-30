The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has chided the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its criticisms of President Goodluck Jonathan during his last visit to the state.Jonathan, who commissioned the Ado-Ekiti Flyover last Friday, warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to rig the July 14 governorship poll in favour of his party, the APC.But, the APC slammed Jonathan saying the ex-President lacked the moral justification to warn Buhari not to rig alleging that he provided an enabling environment for the PDP to rig the 2014 poll.The opposition also chiled the former President for describing the Ado-Ekiti Flyover as the best in the country alleging that the project was used to loot the Ekiti treasury. The APC also condemned Jonathan’s endorsement of the PDP governorship candidate, Prof. Kolapo OlusolaThe Ekiti PDP, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Jackson Adebayo, described the APC attack as “senseless” saying “it is only party peopled by demons that would criticise the flyover and other projects executed by Fayose.”He said such projects were executed to change the face of the state capital and local government headquarters across the state.He faulted the APC claim that Jonathan’s endorsement of the flyover means he ran a government that was largely corrupt is a confirmation that the party lacks moral and respect for humanity.Clarifying the actual cost of the project, Adebayo said the cost was below N7 billion as a gainst the N17 billion quoted by the APC.Adebayo said: “How can the APC members and leaders in Ekiti appreciate good thing since God has deprived them the knowledge, wisdom and understanding to do good.“It is not only ridiculous, but insensitive on the part of the APC leaders to condemn the construction of legacy projects such as the new Governor’s Office, the flyover, the High court, the King’s Market among others.“If they suffer from dementia, the good people of Ekiti do not and can compare and contrast their years of locust with what we have now.“Ekiti people still remember vividly the big billboard put at the entrance of Ewi’s Palace by former Governor Kayode Fayemi then to showcase his proposed new King’s Market. Where is that his market?“Similarly, in one of the annual calendars that his inglorious administration printed, he put in the prototype of a flyover there.Did he do it?“Similarly, the APC and Fayemi’s said they would build a new Governor’s Office, they went as far as scrapping a piece of land near the state Secretariat at hundreds of millions of Naira, but nothing sprung up.“The loan Fayemi took for these proposed projects from capital market and commercial banks, ended in the pockets of these gluttons. This is the debt which Fayose administration is paying now.“The Fayose administration took step to give Ekiti people airport, but the jittery APC leaders incited the land owners to frustrate theproject.“The irony of it all is that, the APC in Ekiti is not committed to developing the state and will always want to frustrate who God has given wisdom to do it.”