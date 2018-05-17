 Another ‘uncomplimentary’ video of IGP surfaces on the internet | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Another 'uncomplimentary' video of IGP surfaces on the internet

Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, the inspector-general of police (IGP), is trending on social media for the wrong reasons yet again.
In a new but undated video, Idris can be seen committing another blunder as he made a wrong turn during the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja.

The wrong turn was sequel to a premature salute by the police chief when he joined his fellow service chiefs to lay wreaths.

He also saluted too early than his colleagues.

The video surfaces a day after a clip of the IGP struggling to recite a speech went viral.

