Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, the inspector-general of police (IGP), is trending on social media for the wrong reasons yet again.

In a new but undated video, Idris can be seen committing another blunder as he made a wrong turn during the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja.





The wrong turn was sequel to a premature salute by the police chief when he joined his fellow service chiefs to lay wreaths.





He also saluted too early than his colleagues.





The video surfaces a day after a clip of the IGP struggling to recite a speech went viral.