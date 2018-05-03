The federal government has filed a fresh 32-count charge against Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA), who is being tried for alleged diversion of $2.1 billion arms funds.





The charges were filed before the FCT high court on Wednesday, almost three years after the government first arraigned Dasuki on an 18-count charge.





Bigwigs in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are listed as defendants in the amended charges. They include Uche Secondus, the party’s national chairman; Tony Anenih, former chairman of its board of trustees; Olisah Metuh, the party’s former spokesman; and Raymond Dokpesi, founder, DAAR Communications.





Others are Nduka Obaigbena, publisher of THISDAY; Iyorchia Ayu, ex-senate president; Mouftah Baba-Ahmed, Bello Abba Mohammed, Bello Mohammed, MN Umar and Otunba Jonah Ogunniyi.





Some corporate organisations were also listed in the new charges.





Another new twist in the case is the removal of Salisu Shuaib as a defendant. Shuaib served as director of finance and supply in Dasuki’s office when he was the NSA.





The new charges were signed on behalf of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) — the agency prosecuting Dasuki — by Chile Okoroma, director of legal services.





Ahmed Raji, counsel to Dasuki, confirmed the receipt of the amended charge but urged the court to give them more time to study them.





Hussein Baba-Yusuf, the presiding judge, adjourned the sitting to May 17 for the arraignment of the defendants on the amended charge.