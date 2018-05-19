 American celebrity Meghan Markle says ‘I do’ to Prince Harry, becomes British Royalty | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
American celebrity Meghan Markle says 'I do' to Prince Harry, becomes British Royalty

At exactly 12 noon West African Time Zone, American actress Meghan Markle marched into the church in all her regal glory, to be joined together with her beau, Prince Harry.


As Meghan said ‘I do,’ sealing her union with her Prince, the American celebrity becomes a British Royalty.

