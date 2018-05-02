The former ruling party said rather than sit down to face governance, Buhari had been busy playing a “blame game.”The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke with newsmen said Buhari was elected in error.He said, “Nigerians should ask the President what he has added to what he met on the ground since he assumed office three years ago.“Instead of sitting down to face governance, the President has been busy playing blame-game politics. He has no vision and lacks direction.“The President should point to any project he initiated and completed since he assumed office three years ago. This will let Nigerians judge him on his performance.“His administration is an error and I believe that he has no cogent reasons why he wanted to be the President other than to enjoy the perks of office. This President will continue to complain until he is voted out.”