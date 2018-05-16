Chairman of the Governorship Primaries for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the July governorship elections in the Ekiti State, Tanko Almakura, Wednesday presented the Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dr. Kayode Fayemi to President Muhammadu Buhari as the party’s standard bearer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.But the Minister who is yet to tender his resignation letter to the President said he was still protected by the 1999 constitution (as amended) to remain in office 30 days before the election.He said that Ekiti required a rescue mission by all means to put a stop to the alleged continuity of lack of salary, continuity of poverty, continuity of want and continuity of directionlessness.He promised to restore the state to the part of bouyancy, part of human development, accountability and transparency in government.