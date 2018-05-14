Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri, has seemingly ruled himself out of the contest to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal boss.Allegri, speaking after winning a fourth consecutive double on Sunday, said he would stay at the Serie A champions “as long as they don’t sack me”.The Italian has been a target for both Arsenal and Chelsea, after admitting he wants to manage in England one day.But Allegri said: “Will I stay at Juve? Yes. I have a contract to honour.“If they don’t sack me, I’ll stay at Juventus next year too.”That will only strengthen Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta’s chances of succeeding Arsene Wenger at the Emirates